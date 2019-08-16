Tribune Chronicle buys rights to ‘Vindicator’ name

(WKBN) – The Tribune Chronicle has struck a deal with The Vindicator over its name.

The Tribune will produce a paper under the name of The Vindicator.

It will also get the Vindy’s subscription list and website.

“We are extremely happy and honored to be able to preserve the long-respected name of the newspaper that has served this region for a century-and-a-half,” said Charles Jarvis, publisher of the Tribune Chronicle. “We look forward to delivering approximately 30,000 of the new Vindicator editions to the people who have supported The Vindicator through the years and have developed a printed newspaper-reading habit.”

The Tribune will provide a paper for everyone who has an unexpired subscription. Readers will then have an option to renew.

The Vindicator will cease production on August 31.

“We have always felt strongly about the need to have a local newspaper,” said Mark Brown, general manager of The Vindicator. “The agreement announced today provides The Vindicator’s subscribers with continued delivery of a daily print newspaper focused on their communities, Mahoning County and the Valley. We are very happy to be able to provide our readers with a daily print newspaper from a family-owned company. The Nutting family and Ogden Newspapers have been in the publishing business since 1890.”

The new Tribune Vindicator edition starts September 1. It will include many of the Vindy’s current features, including comics, breaking news, community news, obituaries, entertainment news and local sports.

Together, the Trumbull and Mahoning county editions of the paper will reach nearly 50,000 households.