Trial underway for man accused of raping 23-year-old Niles woman

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial has started for a Youngstown man charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in Niles last summer.



A jury was picked to hear the case against 41-year-old Scott McCleery.

Court documents say police were sent to a home in Niles last July, where they collected a pair of torn underwear and a hammer as evidence.

McCleery was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges, including rape and felonious assault. He’s been in jail ever since.

His bond was set at $500,000.

The trial is expected to last a few days