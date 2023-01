WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trial is underway this noon for a Warren man accused of murder.

Antuan Parker faces several charges in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. Prosecutors say her body was found in 2021 in a wooded area after a five-day search.

Two days after Boss’s body was found, firefighters responded to a fire at the home Parker was living on Oak Street SW.

If found guilty of all charges, Parker could face 46 years to life in prison.