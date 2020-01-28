Trial to begin for man accused of Youngstown murder during drug deal

Michael Sherman is one of three men accused of the March 3, 2018, shooting death of Brandon Wareham

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of one of three men accused of a March 2018 shooting death on Youngstown’s West Side.

Michael Sherman, 20, is on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of aggravated murder for the March 3, 2018, shooting death of Brandon Wareham, 18, in a driveway on Rhoda Avenue.

Police said Wareham was killed when he went to the home to sell marijuana but was instead robbed and shot in the driveway before he could even get out of his car.

Investigators believe Mark Winlock, 20, was the person who fired the shot that killed Wareham. His case is still pending.

Earlier this month, Sherman turned down a plea bargain offer that would have given him a prison sentence of 14 years. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 20 years to life in prison.

A jury was selected Monday.