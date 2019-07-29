Trial starts for man charged in Warren bar shooting and gas station robbery

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial is underway for a man accused of shooting at Warren bar and robbing a gas station in Howland.

The jury has been seated and opened statements were made on Monday in Ryan Rulong’s case.

Rulong is charged with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

He is accused of firing at least five shots at the University of Larchmont bar on May 10. People were out on the patio and inside of the bar at the time.

Three of those people were hurt.

Days after the shooting, Howland police took Rulong into custody during an investigation into an armed robbery at TrueNorth gas station on East Market Street.

His trial will continue Tuesday morning.