WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN)- A jury trial is scheduled to begin in Washington D.C. for an East Liverpool man who is accused of leading assaults on officers during President Joe Biden’s ceremony where he was acknowledged as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The trial is scheduled for Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Columbia with Judge Dabney Friedrich.

Kenneth Thomas is being charged with tampering with a witness, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, entering or remaining in a restricted area, disorderly or disruptive conduct and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building in the Capitol Breach.

Court records said that Thomas is accused of using his fist or forearm to strike officers twice before pushing them for 25 seconds.

Records state that Thomas encouraged rioters to ‘hold the line’ and prevented officers from advancing.

One of the seven Capitol riot suspects from the Valley, Rachel Powell, recently was tried by a bench trial.

More than 900 people have been charged in connection with the Capital insurrection on January 6, 2021.