Trial starts for former substitute teacher facing child pornography charges

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial against a former substitute teacher in Liberty accused of child pornography began Monday morning.

Opening statements and testimony were going on inside a Trumbull County courtroom involving Michael Mattocks.

Mattocks is facing eight counts of child pornography and sharing images of minors in nudity-oriented materials.

Investigators say Mattocks is charged with taking pictures of young nude girls between 2015 and 2017.

He was a substitute teacher for the Liberty Local School District in 2016.

He was fired immediately after the charges surfaced.