BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The trial of a local restaurant owner is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Michael Alberini in December after they were called to his home on a report he was drunk with a gun.

A woman at the house, who officers said was barricaded in a bedroom, told police that Alberini threatened her and threatened a standoff if she called anyone.

Alberini requested a jury trial on his misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint.