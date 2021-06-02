Trial set to begin for grandpa accused of shooting grandson’s father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the case of a Liberty man accused of shooting the father of his grandson while the victim held the child.

Louis Littlejohn, 64, is on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder and murder for the 2017 shooting death of 27-year-old Charles Prago in a home on Belden Avenue on Youngstown’s south side.

A jury for the case was picked Tuesday.

Police were called to the home about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2017 for a custody dispute and were clearing the call to go to another call when they heard gunfire.

When they went back to see what happened, Littlejohn ran out of the house, dropped a gun on the ground and surrendered to police.

Police said he ran upstairs, shot Prago as Prago held the baby, then ran back downstairs and surrendered outside.

The baby was not hurt.