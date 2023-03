YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A husband and wife from Sebring remain free on bond after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Aimee Loveland was arrested in January after police were called to her home on West Ohio Avenue.

She was recently indicted, along with her husband Samuel Sweely, on charges of child endangering and domestic violence.

Prosecutors say they locked a young child in her room, nailing her windows shut.

Both are now set for trial in April.