Phil Chance Jr. faces a dozen counts of tampering with records and falsification

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The son of a former Mahoning County Sheriff goes to trial in August.

Phil Chance Jr. faces a dozen counts of tampering with records and falsification.

Prosecutors say Chance passed himself off as a certified firearms instructor and took money from people looking to get concealed-carry permits for their weapons. They say he was never a certified instructor and did not give those people their permits.

Chance posted a $10,000 bond to be released from jail before his trial.