Trial set for man accused of robbing Struthers Credit Union

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trial has been set for a man accused of robbing the Struthers Credit Union.

Anthony Salata, 46, entered a not guilty plea in federal court to robbery charges.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 17 and the trial is set for August 24.

According to investigators, Salata walked into the Struthers Credit Union at 808 Poland Ave. about 9:30 a.m. May 20 wearing a bandana and red gloves. He first told a teller he wanted to open an account, but then told her, “This is a stickup. Give me all the money. No dye packs,” the affidavit says.

The teller said they opened their door and gave Salata money, which he put in a backpack before running away.

The teller told authorities they knew Salata, who already has an account at the credit union, is a frequent user of drugs and is on parole.

As a warrant was issued for Salata’s arrest, firefighters found him lying in a ditch in Boardman. They also found a large amount of cash and a bag with white powder inside with him, the affidavit said.

Salata refused any treatment and U.S. Marshals took him into custody, the affidavit said.

Police later questioned Salata, who told investigators he robbed the bank to get money for drugs and for expenses for the pending birth of his third child, the affidavit said.