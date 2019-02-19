Trial set for man accused of robbing Boardman Dairy Queen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Trial has been set for early next month for the man accused of robbing a Dairy Queen in Boardman while he was supposed to be under house arrest.

Ronald Moffo, Jr. appeared in court Tuesday morning, pleading not guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery.

He was arrested in January after police say surveillance video caught him in the act of holding up the store on Market Street.

Tuesday morning in court, prosecutors said he had been arrested just a few weeks earlier on another charge and was placed on house arrest only to be charged with robbing the Dairy Queen.

He's being held for now without bond.