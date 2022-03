LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Trial is set to begin for the man accused of shooting his roommate to death in Liberty, Township.

Police say Felix Olverson killed William Bryan Ross on Keefer Road in August 2020.

Police said the two men argued via text about finances.

Olverson is accused of shooting Ross on the front porch.

Olverson ran away with his dog, but police found him later in nearby woods and arrested him.