YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The trial for Adrienne Washington is expected to start Tuesday

Washington is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter. It all stems from a crash that killed a former YSU football player.

Last February, Washington was accused of running a red light on Albert Street in front of an officer. Police said before they could pull him over, Washington hit a car driven by Darius Shackleford who died.

Washington’s trial is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.