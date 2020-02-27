Trial pushed back for man accused of leaving passenger in fatal Canfield crash

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial for a Canfield man accused of leaving a friend after a deadly car crash has been postponed.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene in the death of Ryan Lanzo in November of 2017.

According to state troopers, the victim was the passenger in Malvasi’s Mercedes SUV when it crashed along Shields Road. After the accident, they say Malvasi walked into his house more than a mile away instead of calling for help.

On Thursday, the defense for Malvasi was in court, arguing over items they want to be kept out of the trial.

The trial is now set to take place in August.