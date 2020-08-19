Trial postponed for suspects in Youngstown triple homicide involving infant

The pair were indicted almost a year after the Nov. 7, 2019 shooting deaths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A continuance has been granted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two men indicted for a November 2018 triple homicide in Youngstown involving an infant.

Judge Maureen Sweeney approved continuances for both 23-year-old Taquashon Ray, of Youngstown, and 23-year-old Shaiquon Sharpe, of Columbus, during pretrial hearings Wednesday.

Both men were set for trial Monday. A new trial date has not been set yet.

The pair were indicted almost a year after the Nov. 7, 2019 shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; Valarica Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Morris, in a car at Pasadena and Gibson avenues.

Police said it appeared Edward Morris was the target of an ambush and Blair and the baby just happened to be with Morris when the ambush was sprung.

Investigators will not comment on a motive.

In a motion filed today for Ray, defense attorney Lou DeFabio asked for the continuance to help him go through a large number of cell phone records, Facebook posts and other evidence turned over to him by prosecutors.

About three weeks after the pair were indicted, DeFabio said he received 35 CDs and DVDs to review and that evidence was supplemented in December with 10,000 pages of data from Facebook, DeFabio wrote.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also hampered efforts to meet with his client on the case because access has been restricted at times to the jail to try and stop the transmission of the virus there.