Trial postponed for Canfield man accused of causing fatal crash 3 years ago

Malvasi, Jr. is accused of causing the crash back in November of 2017

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial of a Canfield man accused of causing a fatal crash almost three years ago has now been postponed.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is accused of causing that crash back in November of 2017. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Malvasi was driving a Mercedes SUV when he lost control and overturned on Shields Road.

After the crash, troopers said Malvasi walked away from the scene, leaving 23-year-old passenger Ryan Lanzo behind.

Lanzo later died from injuries.

The case was supposed to start Monday morning with jury selection, but lawyers from both sides told Judge Maureen Sweeney they’ve already lost nine prospective jurors out of a pool of about 40 due to COVID-19 concerns.

That forced the judge continue the case until mid-February.

More stories from WKBN.com: