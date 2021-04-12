Trial of man charged in Canfield traffic death pushed back to summer

Jury selection was expected to begin in the case Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trial that was supposed to begin Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man charged in a traffic death in Canfield has been pushed back to the summer.

This is the second time the trial for Michael Malvasi Jr., 30, has been delayed.

Jurors were called to hear the case before Judge Maureen Sweeney until the proceedings were halted. A court spokeswoman said she did not know why the trial has been delayed.

Malvasi is charged in the 2017 death of Ryan Lanzo, 23. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Malvasi was driving a Mercedes SUV when he lost control and overturned on Shields Road.

After the crash, troopers said Malvasi walked away from the scene, leaving Lanzo behind.

Lanzo later died from his injuries.

The first time the trial was to take place was in October, but it was postponed because of concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.