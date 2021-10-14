Trial in Salem cold case continues, evidence examined, witness speaks

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial for murder suspect Kevin Kirby continued Thursday in Columbiana County.

He is accused in the 2012 violent death of Melinda Todd at her Salem Township home.

During the trial, an investigator talked about the evidence he collected from the scene. Afterwards, the attorneys talked to two different DNA experts who examined what they found.

The two women who worked with BCI were shown different items collected from the scene. Afterwards, a man who knew Kirby since 2006 spoke to the court.

He said he had set Kirby up for an interview for a job that was supposed to take place the day Todd was killed. After hearing he didn’t show up, he went to Kirby’s home and found police there.

He said a few days after Todd was killed, Kirby came to his home around 3 in the morning, asking to be taken to the hospital.

“Yeah, you OK, man. What’s up, man. You could see he was thinking about stuff. He really didn’t say too much. What he would say was ‘Man, I can’t believe this.’ I had got the feelinglike rock bottom,” said Micheal Gargano, witness and friend of Kirby.

Gargano says when he means rock bottom, it was like a feeling of depression of being an addict.

He also said he had never heard of Todd prior to the killing.

Now court is expected to resume Friday at the Columbiana County Court House in Lisbon at 9 a.m.