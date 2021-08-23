Trial delayed in Struthers child murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The September trial date of a man accused in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy has been continued.

A new trial date has not been set yet in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Kimonie Bryant, 24. That will come after a conference to hand over discovery is done, Judge Anthony D’Apolito said Monday.

Bryant, 24, faces 15 counts, including an aggravated murder count with a death penalty specification for the September 2020 shooting that killed Rowan Sweeney, 4, and wounded three others.

The shooting happened at the Perry Street home of Sweeney’s mother during what police said was a robbery. Bryant was taken into custody later that day and indicted Oct. 1 on 14 counts for the shooting and robbery.

A superseding indictment issued March 25 added the conspiracy charge. A hearing on a defense motion to dismiss the conspiracy count was to be held Monday, but it was continued because defense attorneys requested they review a bill of particulars before the hearing. A new trial date will be picked after the next pretrial date in the case.

The discovery conference is set for Sept. 16. Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said prosecutors are double checking all discovery to make sure they have given defense attorneys all they are entitled to, but they have also said in previous hearings the amount of material in the case is massive.

Also included in the superseding indictment March 25, was Andre McCoy, 21, who was also indicted on death penalty specifications; and Brandon Crump, 18, who faces aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and other charges for the shootings.

Two other people, Bryant’s mother and Crump’s girlfriend, were indicted on tampering with evidence charges.

Defense attorneys Lynn Maro and John Juhasz said the conspiracy charge should be dismissed because it came after the speedy trial deadline for Bryant.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing all the cases.

Bryant was set for trial Sept. 13, and Crump is set for trial in January.

McCoy was shot in the head during the attack and is not in custody. His whereabouts are unknown.