James Reardon's trial has been pushed back again

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The trial for James Reardon has been pushed back again, in part because of the coronavirus.

Reardon is accused of threatening the Youngstown Jewish Community Center last year.

A federal judge in Cleveland agreed to postpone the case until March to give attorneys more time to possibly negotiate a plea deal.

The judge also said COVID-19 concerns are impacting lawyers’ ability to prepare for trial.