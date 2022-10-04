YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Oct. 31 trial date has been set in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman accused of killing a man after running him down with a car.

Kasodah Davenport, 25, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment before Magistrate Timothy Welsh to a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.

Police said Oliver was run over during an argument he had with Davenport at a Bryant Street home on the East Side. She was not charged with murder until August.

Her case has been assigned to Judge Maureen Sweeney. Magistrate Welsh continued Davenport’s $500,000 she was given when she was arraigned in municipal court.