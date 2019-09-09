Trial date set for teen charged with threatening to assault federal officer

The case will be heard in U.S. District Court in Cleveland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trial for the Boardman teen accused of threatening federal agents online has been set for Oct. 31.

The date was set in a pretrial order filed last week in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio by Judge Solomon Oliver Jr., who also set a final pretrial date of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, in the case against Justin Olsen, 18.

Olsen was indicted August 21 on counts of interstate communication threat and threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer. He could face a total of 15 years in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Earlier in August, he was arrested by Boardman police and federal authorities who were investigating an online threat they said Olsen made to shoot federal agents.

Olsen has said the post was a joke. He has been in jail since his arrest. Authorities found several weapons when they served a search warrant but attorneys for Olsen said the weapons belong to his father.

Olsen’s attorneys also filed a motion asking Judge Oliver to overturn a magistrate’s decision to deny Olsen bond. Prosecutors have yet to file a response to that motion.