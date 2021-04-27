Trial date set for mom of slain Struthers child, man she dated, on gun charge

Alexis Schneider and Yarnell Green were both arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trial date of June 7 has been set for the mother of a slain Struthers boy and the man she had been dating on a gun charge.

Yarnell Green Jr., 30 and Alexis Schneider, 23, each pleaded not guilty Tuesday during their arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both are free on bond. They each have trial in the courtroom of Judge Anthony Donofrio.

They were arrested in a car March 21 on East Dewey Avenue that was pulled over for having no headlight, and police reported finding a gun under the passenger’s seat where Schneider was sitting.

Reports said Green told police that the gun was his and he carries it because he was wounded in the same Sept. 21 shooting that also wounded Schneider and killed her 4-year-old son, Rowan Sweeney, inside her Perry Street home in Struthers.

Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Three men face charges that could carry the death penalty in the death of the boy.

Schneider also has pending charges in Mercer County, Pa.