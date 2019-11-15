Trial date set for man accused of pretending to be certified firearms instructor

Phil Chance Jr. is facing a dozen counts of falsification and records-tampering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The son of a Valley law enforcement figure is set for trial next spring on multiple charges.

Phil Chance Jr., son of one time Mahoning County Sheriff Phil Chance, is facing a dozen counts of falsification and records-tampering.

He was in court Friday, accused of passing himself off to people as a certified firearms instructor, when in fact, he wasn’t one.

Prosecutors say Chance then took money from his victims for concealed-carry permits that he never gave.

His trial is set for April.