Trial date set for man accused of stealing guns in Sebring burglary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued Tuesday for an Alliance man accused of taking several guns in an August burglary in Sebring.

Jasper Sloat, 22, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a second degree felony charge of burglary; seven third degree felony counts of theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance; tampering with evidence, a third degree felony; and fourth degree felony counts of theft from a person in a protected class and carrying concealed weapons.

A trial date of Oct. 18 was set before Judge Maureen Sweeney. Sloat’s $40,000 bond, which was set when he was arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring after his Aug. 11 arrest, was continued.

Reports from Sebring police said Sloat was arrested Aug. 10 after he was spotted on West Maryland Avenue near North 17th Street and he threw a gun in a flower bed.

After Sloat was taken into custody by police, reports said he was searched and another gun was found on him.

The guns were later found to have been taken earlier in the day during a burglary at a home in the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue, reports said.

The next day, Sloat was interviewed by a detective and disclosed the location of an additional five guns that were taken during the burglary, reports said. Sloat also admitted to the burglary, reports said.

Reports said Sloat also had a warrant from another jurisdiction at the time of his arrest.