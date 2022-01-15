LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A trial date is set for Donald White, according to our print partners at the Morning Journal.

White is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. He’s accused of killing 13-year-old Aiden Wollman last October on state Route 164.

White left the scene, and his truck was found abandoned shortly after, according to investigators.

Wollman’s family held up photos of Aidan in the courtroom Friday.

A request to lower his bond was denied.

His trial is scheduled to start on April 5.