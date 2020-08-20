Trial continues for one of several men accused of 2019 shooting death that killed young mother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The third day of the Larenz Rhodes aggravated murder trial is under way in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Rhodes, 19, is one of seven men charged with the Jan. 24, 2019, shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, who was shot and killed while holding her sleeping 2-year-old son inside a McBride Street apartment on the East Side.

Prosecutors said Hernandez was killed because of a feud her boyfriend and the child’s father, Gabriel Smith, 21, had with Rhodes and his friends.

The shooting that killed Hernandez was in retaliation for an earlier shooting by Smith and another man in which Rhodes was wounded, prosecutors said.

Testimony began Tuesday after a jury was picked before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

The first witness today is James Winston, security director of the Youngstown Metropolitan Housinh Authority, who is helping prosecutors authenticate videos showing vehicles prosecutors say were driven by Rhodes and the other suspects driving to and from the crime scene.

McBride Street is in the Victory Estates apartment complex on the East Side, which is a YMHA property.