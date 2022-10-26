WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — Trial for a Sandy Lake, Pa., woman accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was continued this week.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth in the U.S. District Court of Columbia signed an order Tuesday continuing the Nov. 15 trial of Rachel Powell.

However, a new trial date was not set. Instead, the case is set for a status conference Nov. 30.

Powell faces an eight-count federal indictment for her involvement in the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day that the U.S. Senate was meeting to affirm the results of the Electoral College to appoint Joe Biden president.

Powell is under home confinement as she awaits the outcome of her case.