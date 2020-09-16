Trial continued for Campbell man charged in 2018 Youngstown murder

Hughes is charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial for a Campbell man accused of a 2018 murder on Youngstown’s east side has been continued until Monday.

A reason has not been given publicly for the continuance in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the trial of 23-year-old Myckle Hughes.

A jury was selected Tuesday to hear the case but they will instead not have to report to court until Monday.

Hughes is charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for the August 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Sean Bell.

Bell was found shot and killed in a car on Oak Street Extension.

Police have not released many details on the case except to say Hughes planned to rob Bell.

Hughes was arrested several hours after Bell was found at a business in Campbell.

