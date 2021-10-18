Jury selection begins for Warren man facing 70 counts of sexually abusing family members

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of a Warren man accused of over 70 counts of sexually abusing family members.

Dustin Ruiter, 46, is on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on 33 counts of sexual battery, 33 counts of rape, six counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape.

Ruiter was indicted in November of 2019 by a grand jury. He is accused of abusing three young female relatives over a period spanning up to seven months at a home in Youngstown.

Prosecutors said Ruiter claimed he was helping the children because they had medical conditions, but they contend he assaulted them instead.

Investigators found Ruiter’s DNA in a sample taken from a rape kit that was performed on one of the victims, prosecutors said.

The three victims confided in each other before seeking help from authorities, prosecutors said.