LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salineville man charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy had his first day of trial Tuesday.

Donald White, 65, is charged with two counts of failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide and possession of cocaine.

Police and prosecutors say that White hit and killed 13-year-old Aidan Wollman as the boy rode his bike along Route 164 in Fairfield Township and then drove away.

The trial was set to begin Tuesday, October 19, but was delayed amid White’s medical issues.

Court is set to continue on Wednesday.