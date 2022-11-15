WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial against a man prosecutors call a “serial rapist” is underway.

David Honzu’s bench trial will resume Wednesday before Judge Gary Yost in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. That means he’s being tried in front of a judge instead of a jury.

Honzu was indicted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence. He’s accused of trying to force a woman into a vehicle at knifepoint in Champion in June.

Police say they were able to quickly able to identify Honzu as a suspect. When Deputies pulled him over, they say they found a welding mask, tape, and a knife under a tarp in the back seat of his vehicle.