(WKBN)- Opening statements began Tuesday morning for a man accused in one of Lawrence County’s most grisly murders.

In July 2019, 8-year-old Mark Mason Jr. was stabbed to death in Union Township after police say he was abducted from his mother.

The suspect is Keith Burley who was arrested in Youngstown. He’s charged with first-degree murder and he’s representing himself in his trial.

If convicted, he’ll likely go to jail for the rest of his life.

The victim’s younger brother was also abducted and was not injured.