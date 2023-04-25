YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Testimony began Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Youngstown man accused of throwing a power tool at a child in Boardman.

Andre Bankston, 35, is on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; child endangering, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A jury was selected Monday before testimony began.

Bankston is accused of getting into an argument March 27, 2019, at a Hillman Way apartment in Boardman and damaging things in his girlfriend’s apartment.

Reports said his girlfriend took her child and tried to drive away when Bankston threw a power drill at her car, shattering her window and injuring the child.

Police did not release the extent of the child’s injuries.

The girlfriend was not going to press charges, but police found Bankston later and arrested him, reports said.