YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trial began in federal court Tuesday for a local lawyer and another man charged with helping someone file false income tax returns.

Robert Rohrbaugh, a Mahoning County attorney, and Terris Chanley Baker, are on trial before U.S. Judge Beinta Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The two, along with a former client of Rohrbaugh’s, Brandon Mace, are accused of helping Mace file false income tax returns in 2015 and 2016 while Mace is in prison.

Mace will be tried at a later date, according to court records.