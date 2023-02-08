WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trial is now underway for former Liberty Schools superintendent Joe Nohra.

Nohra is accused of having a surveillance camera mounted on a school building to watch over an employee station. He claims he was trying to catch a worker accused of theft in office.

Nohra wanted to move forward with a trial instead of taking a plea deal. The original case on a dozen charges was initially dismissed more than a year ago, only to have Trumbull County Prosecutors successfully appeal that decision and have his case re-instated.