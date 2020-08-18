Trial begins for one of several men accused of 2019 shooting death that killed young mother

Rhodes is the first defendant in the case to have a trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Opening statements are expected shortly for one of several men accused of the shooting death of a woman in an East Side apartment as she was holding her child.

Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the case of Larenz Rhodes, 19, just returned from viewing the crime scene where Crystal Hernandez, 24, was shot and killed Jan. 24, 2019, in her McBride Street apartment.

Police said Hernandez was holding her 2-year-old son when several men fired inside the apartment, killing her. The child was not harmed.

Police said the shooting was retaliation for an earlier shooting in which Hernandez’s boyfriend, shot at several people earlier in the day.

The trial is the first jury trial in Mahoning County since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jurors are being separated so social distancing guidelines can be followed. Six of the 12 jurors will be in the jury box and and remaining six will be seated in the gallery.

Plexiglass shields have been set up throughout the courtroom as well between jurors. Media members have been assigned seating on the side of the courtroom to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Rhodes is the first defendant in the case to have a trial.

