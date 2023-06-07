(WKBN) – The federal trial against a former Washingtonville police officer accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal began this week.

Logan Malik was arrested last year in Boardman after allegedly telling people at several local businesses that he was a U.S. Marshal when he wasn’t.

At the time, Malik was a part-time officer for the Washingtonville Police Department but was fired soon after his arrest.

Local charges against him were dismissed in lieu of the federal charges.

Malik rejected a plea offer and chose to go to trial in the case. His attorney requested a mental evaluation in December stating that Malik he suffers from mental health issues, specifically a PTSD diagnosis in 2019 due to being a first responder in a train accident, court filings stated.

The request stated that due to the PTSD diagnosis, Malik was on several medications that would have impacted his judgment in the impersonation incident.

However, Malik was deemed competent to stand trial in April 2023 and a trial date was set for June 6. Jury selection is complete and opening statements were heard Tuesday. The government’s case began and continues Wednesday.