EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday, girls modeled dozens of dresses in East Liverpool for a good cause.

This is the first year the Tri-State Cinderella Project has held its fashion show. Dozens of girls modeled dresses, and Mrs. Ohio and Mrs. Pennsylvania were there.

Jennifer Harris is the founder and director of the project. She gets donations from dress shops and community members. Most of her dresses are under $100.

“We came up with the idea because we wanted people to see the stunning dresses,” Harris said.

The Tri-State Cinderella Project makes prom dresses and homecoming dresses more accessible and affordable for girls who otherwise might not be able to go.

“There’s girls that come out crying, thinking ‘we could have never had this dress’ to me. That’s what it’s all about, putting girls in a position where they never thought they would go to because they deserve to,” Harris said. “Sometimes they tell us, ‘we weren’t even expecting to go to a dance’ because they didn’t have the dress.”

Mrs. Ohio American Stephanie Brode says she grew up without a lot of money and loves the chance to be a role model for the girls.

“Girls around this community who grew up kind of just like me have the opportunity to wear these stunning dresses and feel absolutely beautiful for their one night,” Brode said.

Tri-State Cinderella is based in Wellsville and takes girls by appointment.



