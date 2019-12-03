Tri-county schools added to EdChoice Scholarship voucher list for next year

New schools, including some in Boardman, Lisbon and Newton Falls, will soon be providing vouchers to private schools

(WKBN) – Next school year, more districts in Ohio will be required to provide EdChoice Scholarships — or vouchers. This would give parents a more affordable way to send their children to a private school instead of a public school.

Many more school districts were added to the voucher list through the “value added” criteria of the state report card.

The tuition for private school will vary, depending on the school and the family’s income.

Here are the school districts in the tri-county area that will now be providing vouchers to private schools (districts in bold are newly-added for the 2020/2021 school year):

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Beaver Local High School



Crestview Elementary School



East Liverpool High School



East Liverpool Lacroft Elementary School



Leetonia High School



Leetonia Middle School



Lisbon David Anderson Jr/Sr High School



Lisbon McKinley Elementary School



Salem High School



Salem Junior High School



Wellsville Garfield Elementary School



Wellsville Jr/Sr High School

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown Intermediate School



Boardman Center Intermediate School



Boardman High School



Campbell Elementary School



Lowellville Elementary School



Lowellville High School



Sebring B.L. Miller Elementary School



Sebring McKinley High School



Springfield Intermediate School



Struthers Elementary School



Struthers High School



Youngstown Chaney High School



Youngstown East High School



Youngstown Harding Elementary School



Youngstown Kirkmere School



Youngstown M.L. King Elementary School



Youngstown Paul C. Bunn Elementary School



Youngstown Rayen Early College Middle School



Youngstown Taft Elementary School



Youngstown Volney Rogers School



Youngstown William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School



Youngstown Williamson Elementary School



Youngstown Wilson School



Youngstown Rayen Early College High School

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Brookfield Elementary School



Champion High School



Liberty High School



Lordstown Elementary School



Lordstown High School



Mathews Baker Elementary School



Mathews Junior High School



Newton Falls Elementary School



Newton Falls Junior High School



Niles McKinley High School



Niles Middle School



Warren Jefferson PK-8 School



Warren Lincoln PK-8 School



Warren McGuffey PK-8 School



Warren Willard Avenue PK-8 School



Warren G. Harding High School