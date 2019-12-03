LIVE NOW /
Tri-county schools added to EdChoice Scholarship voucher list for next year

New schools, including some in Boardman, Lisbon and Newton Falls, will soon be providing vouchers to private schools

(WKBN) – Next school year, more districts in Ohio will be required to provide EdChoice Scholarships — or vouchers. This would give parents a more affordable way to send their children to a private school instead of a public school.

Many more school districts were added to the voucher list through the “value added” criteria of the state report card.

The tuition for private school will vary, depending on the school and the family’s income.

Here are the school districts in the tri-county area that will now be providing vouchers to private schools (districts in bold are newly-added for the 2020/2021 school year):

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Beaver Local High School

Crestview Elementary School

East Liverpool High School

East Liverpool Lacroft Elementary School

Leetonia High School

Leetonia Middle School

Lisbon David Anderson Jr/Sr High School

Lisbon McKinley Elementary School

Salem High School

Salem Junior High School

Wellsville Garfield Elementary School

Wellsville Jr/Sr High School

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown Intermediate School

Boardman Center Intermediate School

Boardman High School

Campbell Elementary School

Lowellville Elementary School

Lowellville High School

Sebring B.L. Miller Elementary School

Sebring McKinley High School

Springfield Intermediate School

Struthers Elementary School

Struthers High School

Youngstown Chaney High School

Youngstown East High School

Youngstown Harding Elementary School

Youngstown Kirkmere School

Youngstown M.L. King Elementary School

Youngstown Paul C. Bunn Elementary School

Youngstown Rayen Early College Middle School

Youngstown Taft Elementary School

Youngstown Volney Rogers School

Youngstown William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School

Youngstown Williamson Elementary School

Youngstown Wilson School

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Brookfield Elementary School

Champion High School

Liberty High School

Lordstown Elementary School

Lordstown High School

Mathews Baker Elementary School

Mathews Junior High School

Newton Falls Elementary School

Newton Falls Junior High School

Niles McKinley High School

Niles Middle School

Warren Jefferson PK-8 School

Warren Lincoln PK-8 School

Warren McGuffey PK-8 School

Warren Willard Avenue PK-8 School

Warren G. Harding High School

