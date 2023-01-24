YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hours ahead of time, those in charge of handling snow and ice were getting ready for what’s predicted to be the area’s next snowfall, possibly the first big storm of the year.

At the Youngstown Street Department, workers were mixing rock salt and aggregate so it can be spread on the roads. At the same time, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) were taking advantage of the dry conditions ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“We’re planning on brining all throughout Mahoning and Trumbull counties. We plan on getting, putting that pre-treatment down to stay ahead of it,” said ODOT’s Ray Marsch.

Between Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, ODOT will have close to 60 crews out treating and plowing what falls.

“They’re gonna start here at midnight tonight, early tomorrow, and then work until noon. Then after noon, they’ll switch,” Marsch said.

“We’re planning on having our crews start at 3 a.m.,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

Ginnetti says his crews will work to make at least one pass over county roads prior to the regular morning rush. He says another concern will be as the weather warms enough to change the snow to rain, leaving a slush mess in the afternoon.

“Crews will be trying to plow as much of that excess material off the roads just to avoid any re-freeze or potential re-freeze and getting a thick layer of ice,” Ginnetti said.

In the meantime, workers are reminding motorists to give plows plenty of room to work.

“It makes their job so much more difficult when you’re following very closely. Or if there’s two plows out and they’re working as a team and you’re trying to pass both of them, squeeze in between them,” Marsch said.

As the snow falls, drivers are urged to be careful on the roads.