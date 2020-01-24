Tri-County Home Show prepares to kick off in Liberty

Guests will have the chance to visit with more than 100 vendors who specialize in remodeling, decor and landscape

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter may be in full swing, but it’s not too early to start looking ahead to spring and improvement projects.

The Tri-County Home Show kicks off Friday morning at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty.

Thousands of people come out each year to see everything from home improvement products and ideas to outdoor living furniture and landscaping.

The show helps customers get a first hand look at the latest home trends.

Guests will have the chance to visit with more than 100 vendors who specialize in remodeling, decor and landscape. They will be on-hand to answer any questions customers may have about improvement projects.

According to statistics, Americans are expected to spend nearly $420 billion on home improvements this year alone.

The average home renovation project ranges anywhere from $18,000 to $75,000.

“Definitely plan it. definitely budget it. Definitely get plenty of estimates and compare your pricing and compare your companies and choose the one that best fits the job you have to do,” said Robert Mylo from JR Luxury Bath

Whether you want to hire an expert or do it yourself, how do you avoid getting scammed in the process?

“Do your research. Do your reviews. Check everything about the company. The best you can do is to do your due diligence to check everything about the company and see what they’ve done in the past,” Mylo said.

It’s also important to realize everything might not go according to plan. The older your home, the better chance of unforeseen expenses.

The event runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.