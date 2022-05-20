YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — This weekend, we’re lacing up our shoes and walking to save lives. The American Heart Association’s annual Tri-County Heart Walk is back in-person and in a new location this year.

First News anchor Lindsey Watson is teaming up with the organization for the third year to emcee the event, and this isn’t just another finish line — it’s a movement for the health and well-being of us all.

Deanna Ford, chair of this year’s Tri-County Heart Walk, talks about the event.

“I want to say how exciting it is. Our last in-person walk was in 2019. This year we are in spring of this year and we will follow suit every year following up with the spring event as we’re able to come back in person for the HeartWalk again this year,” said Ford.

The new location is in the heart of downtown Youngstown — Wean Park. Ford gave an overview of what the Heart Walk is all about.

“Every year, the American Heart Association sponsors maybe Heart Walks throughout the nation. We have been having a Heart Walk in Youngstown for many years. This event takes place this Saturday, as you mentioned, starting at 8:30 in the morning. We have free parking over at the Covelli Centre and we Wean Park events will be happening between the Covelli and the amphitheater downtown. We’re very excited about that, but what it means is we’re able to gather as a community for the help of our community.

We’re able to fundraise. We’re able to do some positive things that help our community in getting healthier,” said Ford.

May is Stroke Awareness Month, and by taking steps each day, we’re helping our community put an end to heart disease and stroke, raising awareness and these much needed funds for research and hopefully one day a cure.

“It’s a great way, especially after the past few years when everyone has, you know, sort of been on pause in many ways, and yes, you’re correct, walking activity and a healthy lifestyle all contribute to better health. It helps reduce your chances of having strokes or other heart events. So we’re just very happy that we can do something to support the American Heart Association and this event that benefits our community,” said Ford.

The American Heart Association’s Annual Tri-County Heart Walk is Saturday, May 21 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. So come walk with us to save lives.