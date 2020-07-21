Tri-County Heart Walk goes virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association is moving forward with its iconic Tri-County Heart Walk this fall, but the event will not look the same as past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants and teams won’t meet in person for the October 3 meet.

Instead, they are encouraged to walk where they are and participate virtually on the Tri-County Heart Walk’s Facebook event page.

“We are deeply concerned about the public health crisis facing our country,” said Tracy Behnke, American Heart Association Executive Director. “Our organization’s top priority is the health and well-being of our community today and in the future. With that being said, our mission, to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, is more important now than ever. Millions of people are counting on us for science-based information, health resources, community programs and patient support. We are continuing our mission-critical work in these challenging times, and we know that people with cardiovascular diseases are more likely to be seriously impacted by the virus than others.”

According to the American Heart Association, more than 120 million Americans have one or more cardiovascular conditions that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

During the Heart Walk, participants are encouraged to use #TriCountyHeartWalk and #WalkWhereYouAre while posting pictures and videos to document their activity.

“During this time of physical distance, it’s important to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health,” said Kathy Harley, President of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and chair of the 2020 Tri-County Heart Walk. “The Tri-County Heart Walk is a great way to keep up healthy habits, stay socially connected and keep up with physical activity. Heart Walk is also a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors and raise lifesaving funds.”

To register for the event, visit www.heart.org/tricountywalk.

The Heart Walk is locally sponsored by Mercy Health, and WKBN is the media sponsor for this year’s event.