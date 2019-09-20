Tri-city celebration honors 42nd anniversary of ‘Black Monday’

Three spotlights in the sky were combined into one over the building that used to house Youngstown Sheet and Tube

(WKBN) – It’s been more than four decades since the end of the steel industry in Youngstown. Thursday night, a celebration was held to remember all those years of hard work.

City leaders and community members joined together on the Walton Street Bridge along Poland Avenue — where Campbell, Struthers and Youngstown meet — to celebrate our communities… past, present and future.

The display came on the anniversary of “Black Monday,” the day that became known as the end of the steel industry.

However, those three local communities that were hit hard 42 years ago are looking toward a brighter future.

Event organizer Derrick McDowell challenged those in attendance to not let our history define us, but use it as a stepping stone toward our continued redevelopment.

“So this year, we sought to continue that effort of reclaiming our identity by bringing together at this sight, where these three communities geographically touch. We want to begin to create some unity, not only in these cities but throughout the Valley, so that we can control the narrative that the world speaks about us,” he said.

City leaders hope the visual will also inspire the three communities to continue to work together as one toward a beautiful future.