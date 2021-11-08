Tressel gives YSU State of University address; Kilcawley Center could be coming down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second year in a row, YSU President Jim Tressel is giving his State of the University address in a virtual format.

This year, his message comes in a three-part series.

Tressel calls the university’s new vision the “Take Charge of our Future” plan. In the videos, he discusses all the exciting developments at YSU this past year and lays out what opportunities are ahead.

One major decision that needs to be decided is the future of Kilcawley Center. Tressel says the student center building is getting old and either needs to come down or get major renovations.

“You’ll see some open forums, some ways you can weigh in. Our goal is within a year to have figured out what we would like to do. Then, the hard part is figuring out how we can afford it,” Tressel said.

The first of Tressel’s two videos are available now in the players included in this report. Part three will be available next week.