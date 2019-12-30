Trees and wires reported down across the Valley

High winds have knocked down several trees and power lines across the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds have knocked down several trees and power lines across the Valley.

A wind advisory is in effect for the viewing area Monday.

Gusts are expected of up to 55 miles per hour, but some could be higher.

Trees have been reported down on Oxford Drive in Youngstown, on Pearl Street in Cortland, and some areas in Western Pennsylvania, among others.

Dispatchers are saying downed trees and power lines are being reported so fast they can’t keep up.

As of 8 a.m., power outages are being reported in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties. Those numbers continue to escalate.