Tree trimmers report Bristolville man fired shot near their supervisor

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker with a local tree company said a Bristolville man fired a shot near him while he was working in the area last week.

Last Friday, the workers with Davey Tree Service told Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies that they were trimming trees near power lines in the area of Corey Hunt Road when they were approached by the suspect, who they said had a rifle.

One of the workers said the suspect, identified in a Sheriff’s report as 70-year-old John Brunstetter, had a camera as well and was yelling, asking for his driver’s license. The worker said Brunstetter then fired a shot near his head, saying the next one would not miss.

Two other employees reported witnessing the incident. They said Brunstetter first approached them near their vehicle, asking them what they were doing. They said he asked to see their licenses, which they refused and referred him to a supervisor.

They said Brunstetter took a photo of them and walked away, saying he would be back with something for them.

They said Brunstetter walked into his house and returned holding a rifle, which he fired in the air near their supervisor, according to a Sheriffs’s report.

Deputies said when they arrived, Brunstetter said, “I didn’t shoot nowhere near him!”

Deputies reported finding one shell casing on the ground in the area. The rifle was found inside the suspect’s home, according to the report.